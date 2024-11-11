Caleb McConnell News: Collects four steals

McConnell had 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block over 34 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 loss to the G League Capital City Go-Go.

McConnell did a bit of everything in the opener, though it was obvious he wasn't dialed in shooting the basketball. His most impressive contributions came elsewhere, falling two rebounds shy of a double-double while also leading his team in assists and steals.