Caleb McConnell News: Double-doubles in G League

McConnell produced 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block in 23 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 109-102 win over the San Diego Clippers.

It wasn't McConnell's night on the offensive end, but he made up for it by leading his team in rebounds. This marks his first double-double of the regular season and his third straight game scoring in double figures.