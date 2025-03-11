Caleb McConnell News: Nabs double-double in loss

McConnell racked up 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

McConnell delivered a monster double-double in the loss, leading the Swarm with game-high marks in rebounds and steals. The 25-year-old swingman has recorded five double-doubles over 36 G League outings.