Caleb McConnell News: Nabs four steals

McConnell totaled six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four steals over 31 minutes Wednesday during the Greensboro Swarm's 98-96 victory over the College Park Skyhawks.

McConnell didn't produce much on the offensive end, but he led his team in steals, falling one shy of his season best. This was an uncharacteristic final line for the 25-year-old, who had scored in double figures in each of his first three appearances of the year entering Wednesday.