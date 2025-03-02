Caleb McConnell News: Returns to G League action in win

McConnell posted six points (3-4 FG), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 19 minutes during Saturday's 114-97 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

McConnell appeared in his first game since Feb. 1 due to a foot injury, leading the Swarm in steals and blocks during his return. The 25-year-old is averaging 6.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 26.9 minutes per game in 32 G League outings.