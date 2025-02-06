Cam Christie Injury: Left off injury report

Christie (ankle) has been removed from the injury report for Thursday's game against Indiana.

Christie has been dealing with an ankle injury that has prompted him to miss his last six games, but is off the injury report and is slated to return Thursday against the Pacers. With the trade deadline over and players like Bogdan Bogdanovic and MarJon Beauchamp not having enough time to settle in, Christie may have a chance to crack the rotation, but this is still highly unlikely (appeared in only four games this season).