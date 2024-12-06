Cam Christie News: Assigned to San Diego on Thursday
Christie was assigned to the Clippers' G League affiliate Thursday.
Christie made his NBA debut during Wednesday's game against Minnesota, in which he racked up five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals across 18 minutes. The rookie will likely continue to bounce between the NBA and G League levels, and his next chance to play for the parent club will come Sunday against Houston.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now