Cam Christie News: Explodes for 38 points in loss

Christie ended with 38 points (13-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 43 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 loss to Rip City.

Christie notched 16 points in his first two appearances, but he was nearly unstoppable in this matchup, filling out the stat sheet and also shooting at a very efficient clip. Christie, a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, should see plenty of minutes in the G League with San Diego.