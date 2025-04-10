Fantasy Basketball
Cam Christie headshot

Cam Christie News: Fails to score Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Christie logged no counting stats in one minute during Wednesday's 134-117 win over the Rockets.

Christie failed to score for the third time in the past five games, all of which have been garbage-time appearances. Despite his recent uptick in playing time, Christie remains nothing more than a depth piece for the Clippers. Having won 13 of their past 15 games, they are quietly one of the hottest teams in the league, meaning the chances of Christie playing a meaningful role are basically non-existent.

Cam Christie
Los Angeles Clippers
