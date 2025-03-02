Cam Christie News: Game-high 26 points

Christie totaled 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-103 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Christie scored his most points in the G League since Jan. 1, when he popped for a season-high 38 against the Remix. Across 31 G League appearances, Christie has averaged 16.4 points while shooting 41.2 percent from the field.