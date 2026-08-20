Cam Christie News: Has stiff competition for minutes
Christie's path to consistent minutes became even murkier after the Clippers acquired Max Strus.
Strus should immediately slot into the wing rotation and bring the combination of shooting and veteran experience that contending teams generally prioritize. With Christie also entering the season on a non-guaranteed contract, he'll need a strong showing to secure both his roster spot and meaningful playing time, making him a difficult player to trust outside of deeper dynasty formats.
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