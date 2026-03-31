Cam Christie headshot

Cam Christie News: Practices in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

The Clippers assigned Christie to the G League's San Diego Clippers on Monday.

San Diego won't play its first playoff game until Wednesday, but Christie joined the G League club to get some extra practice time in. He'll presumably rejoin the parent club ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Trail Blazers before returning to the G League on Wednesday.

Cam Christie
Los Angeles Clippers
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