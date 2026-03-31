Cam Christie News: Practices in G League
The Clippers assigned Christie to the G League's San Diego Clippers on Monday.
San Diego won't play its first playoff game until Wednesday, but Christie joined the G League club to get some extra practice time in. He'll presumably rejoin the parent club ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Trail Blazers before returning to the G League on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Christie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Christie See More