Cam Christie News: Puts up 14 points in G League

Christie (ankle) tallied 14 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes Saturday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 125-113 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Christie made his first appearance for either LA or its G League affiliate since Jan. 24, as he had been sidelined for a two-week period due to a left ankle sprain. He was seemingly eased back into action Saturday, as the 20 minutes he received were well below his season average of 32.1 per game over his 25 appearances for San Diego.