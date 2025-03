Christie tallied 24 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes Thursday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 118-114 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Christie has yet to appear in a game at the NBA level since the All-Star break, and he'll likely continue to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League.