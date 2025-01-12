Cam Christie News: Recalled from G League

The Clippers recalled Christie from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Saturday.

Christie will rejoin the Clippers ahead of Monday's game against the Heat, though he's not expected to be included in the rotation after having made just one appearance at the NBA level. The rookie second-round pick has spent most of the season in San Diego, with whom he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 32.3 minutes per contest in 22 appearances.