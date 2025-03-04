Cam Christie News: Recalled to NBA

Los Angeles recalled Christie from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Monday.

Christie is coming off a strong showing in the G League, finishing with 20 points (8-20 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss to the South Bay Lakers. At the NBA level, Christie is likely to just be an emergency depth option for the meantime.