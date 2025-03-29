Cam Christie News: Returns to action

Christie (ankle) returned to action in Friday's 107-95 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd, finishing with 12 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes.

Christie hasn't seen much action at the NBA level, but he's been a key player for San Diego. In 24 appearances, Christie holds averages of 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers.