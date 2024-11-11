Cam Christie News: Scores 20 points in G League

Christie posted 20 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 137-121 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Christie was very efficient on his way to tying Jordan Miller with a team-high 20 points. Christie is on a standard NBA contract, but even with Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined, the rookie second-round pick finds himself outside of the Clippers' NBA rotation, so he figures to get plenty of developmental run in the G League.