Cam Christie News: Scores 20 points in G League Sunday

Christie notched 20 points (8-20 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 120-105 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Christie tied the team-high mark in scoring during the loss, though he struggled from beyond the arc. Despite being a member of the Clippers' 15-man roster, the rookie second-round pick has yet to appear in an NBA game since the All-Star break. He'll likely continue to receive the majority of his playing time with San Diego.