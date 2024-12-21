Cam Christie News: Scores 23 points in G League

Christie recorded 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 25 minutes Friday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 136-88 win over the Long Island Nets.

Christie has appeared in 14 G League games this season, averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Though he's not a two-way player for the Clippers, he'll likely continue to see most of his minutes at the G League level this season.