Cam Christie News: Scores 24 in G League win

Christie finished with 24 points (7-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes Friday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 130-115 win over the Rip City Remix.

Christie didn't have a great shooting day but his volume allowed him to reach the 20-point threshold for the third time this season. His 24-point showing is his best of the year, topping his 22-point night Nov. 17 against the Valley Suns.