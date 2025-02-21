Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Christie headshot

Cam Christie News: Sent to G League on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

The Clippers assigned Christie to the G League's San Diego Clippers on Wednesday.

Christie will rejoin the G League squad ahead of its matchup against the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday. The rookie has received little playing time at the NBA level this year, averaging 6.2 minutes per game in only five regular-season appearances. Christie will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.

Cam Christie
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now