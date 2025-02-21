Cam Christie News: Sent to G League on Wednesday
The Clippers assigned Christie to the G League's San Diego Clippers on Wednesday.
Christie will rejoin the G League squad ahead of its matchup against the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday. The rookie has received little playing time at the NBA level this year, averaging 6.2 minutes per game in only five regular-season appearances. Christie will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.
