Cam Christie News: Suits up in G League

Christie (ankle) finished with 12 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes Friday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 107-95 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Christie had sat out San Diego's 117-110 loss to the Rip City Remix last Saturday due to a left ankle injury, but he was back in action for the G League club Friday without any restrictions. Though the rookie second-round pick is a member of LA's 15-man roster, he'll likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.