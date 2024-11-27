Cam Reddish Injury: Bumped to probable

Reddish (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Reddish was deemed questionable earlier Wednesday due to left ankle soreness, but he seems to be trending in the right direction toward being available for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Reddish has played at least 20 minutes in four straight games, averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in that span.