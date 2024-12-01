Fantasy Basketball
Cam Reddish headshot

Cam Reddish Injury: Downgraded to questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 11:39am

Reddish has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against Utah due to an illness, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reddish was a late addition to the injury report and is in jeopardy of missing his first game since Nov. 16. If the 25-year-old is unable to play, Gabe Vincent and Max Christie are both candidates for an uptick in playing time off the bench behind Dalton Knecht.

