Cam Reddish Injury: Exits game due to back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Reddish (back) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Kings, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reddish played 11 minutes off the bench in the first half, but it appears he could be sidelined for the second half due to back spasms. With Gabe Vincent (oblique) also questionable to return Saturday, the short-handed Lakers may need to turn to two-way players Armel Traore and Quincy Olivari to provide quality minutes off the bench in the second half.

