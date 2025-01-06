Fantasy Basketball
Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish Injury: Iffy for Tuesday vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Reddish (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reddish is dealing with low back soreness stemming from a hard fall in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Rockets. If the 25-year-old is sidelined Tuesday, Dalton Knecht and Dorian Finney-Smith are candidates for a bump in playing time off the bench.

Cam Reddish
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
