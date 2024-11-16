Fantasy Basketball
Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Reddish (leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reddish strained the tendon in his lower right leg against the Spurs on Friday, and he will sit in the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back Saturday. That leaves the door open for D'Angelo Russell to return to the starting lineup alongside Austin Reaves and rookie Dalton Knecht.

Cam Reddish
Los Angeles Lakers

