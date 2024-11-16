Cam Reddish Injury: Not playing Saturday

Reddish (leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reddish strained the tendon in his lower right leg against the Spurs on Friday, and he will sit in the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back Saturday. That leaves the door open for D'Angelo Russell to return to the starting lineup alongside Austin Reaves and rookie Dalton Knecht.