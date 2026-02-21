Cam Reddish Injury: Out Friday with knee injury
Reddish was inactive in Friday's 135-132 G League win over the Austin Spurs after suffering a right knee injury.
Reddish is an important loss in San Diego's rotation given that he had started two of the last three games, averaging 11.3 points per contest over that span. While his recovery timeline remains unknown, his spot may be filled by Taylor Funk for the time being.
Cam Reddish
Free Agent
