Cam Reddish headshot

Cam Reddish Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Reddish is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans due to a right peroneal strain.

Reddish appears to have strained the tendon in his lower right leg that joins his ankle and foot against Philadelphia and could miss Saturday's contest. If Reddish is forced to sit out, Gabe Vincent and Max Christie are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Cam Reddish
Los Angeles Lakers
