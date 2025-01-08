Fantasy Basketball
Cam Reddish Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 5:22pm

Reddish (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Reddish is at risk of missing his second straight contest Thursday due to lower back soreness. If the veteran forward cannot play through the issue against the Hornets, Max Christie should continue handling significant playing time from Los Angeles' first unit, while Dorian Finney-Smith would likely play a considerable role off the bench.

