Cam Reddish Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Reddish is questionable to play against the Spurs on Wednesday due to left ankle soreness, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Reddish is a new addition to the injury report along with Dalton Knecht (quad) who is also carrying a questionable tag. Reddish has settled into a decent role for the Lakers with at least 20 minutes in four straight games, averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now