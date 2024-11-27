Fantasy Basketball
Cam Reddish Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Reddish is questionable to play against the Spurs on Wednesday due to left ankle soreness, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reddish is a new addition to the injury report along with Dalton Knecht (quad) who is also carrying a questionable tag. Reddish has settled into a decent role for the Lakers with at least 20 minutes in four straight games, averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in that span.

