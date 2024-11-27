Cam Reddish Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Reddish is questionable to play against the Spurs on Wednesday due to left ankle soreness, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reddish is a new addition to the injury report along with Dalton Knecht (quad) who is also carrying a questionable tag. Reddish has settled into a decent role for the Lakers with at least 20 minutes in four straight games, averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in that span.