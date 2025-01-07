Cam Reddish Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Reddish (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Reddish will miss his first game since Dec. 1 while he deals with low back soreness that he sustained from a hard fall during Sunday's loss to the Rockets. With the 25-year-old forward sidelined, Dalton Knecht and Dorian Finney-Smith could see a bump in playing time off the bench. Reddish's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Hornets.