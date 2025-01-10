Cam Reddish News: Absent from injury report

Reddish (back) was not on Friday's injury report and will be available for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reddish did not play against the Mavericks on Tuesday due to lower back soreness. He appears to be over the issue and should play Saturday, though Thursday's contest against the Hornets was postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area and is a situation that could lead to Saturday's game being moved to a later date.