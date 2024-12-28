Cam Reddish News: Available to return
Reddish (back) is available to return to Saturday's game against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Reddish was deemed questionable to return at the start of the second half with back spasms, but he was listed as available shortly after. The veteran will add depth off the bench in the second half, but he isn't expected to affect many fantasy outcomes with his play.
