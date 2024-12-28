Fantasy Basketball
Cam Reddish headshot

Cam Reddish News: Available to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Reddish (back) is available to return to Saturday's game against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Reddish was deemed questionable to return at the start of the second half with back spasms, but he was listed as available shortly after. The veteran will add depth off the bench in the second half, but he isn't expected to affect many fantasy outcomes with his play.

Cam Reddish
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
