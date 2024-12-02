Fantasy Basketball
Cam Reddish headshot

Cam Reddish News: Cleared to suit up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 3:44pm

Reddish (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reddish was sidelined for Sunday's win over Utah due to an illness, but he'll return to action Monday. With Austin Reaves (pelvis) sidelined, there may be more minutes available for Reddish, who's averaging 20.5 minutes per game across 13 appearances (eight starts) this season.

