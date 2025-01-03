Fantasy Basketball
Cam Reddish News: Forgettable outing vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 11:44am

Reddish closed Thursday's 114-106 victory over Portland with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 19 minutes.

Reddish is not a player the Lakers depend on offensively, as his impact comes on the defensive end of the floor. However, he's had virtually no impact on either end lately, as he may start losing minutes, especially with Max Christie becoming a force to be reckoned with and the additions of Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

