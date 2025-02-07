Cam Reddish News: Listed as out for Friday

Reddish (not with team) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.

While fellow trade-deadline acquisitions Dalton Knecht and Jusuf Nurkic are listed as questionable with trade pending designations, Reddish remains out with a personal tag. It's unclear when Reddish may be able to suit up again, but his next chance to make his Hornets debut will come Sunday in Detroit.