Cam Reddish News: Listed as out for Friday
Reddish (not with team) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
While fellow trade-deadline acquisitions Dalton Knecht and Jusuf Nurkic are listed as questionable with trade pending designations, Reddish remains out with a personal tag. It's unclear when Reddish may be able to suit up again, but his next chance to make his Hornets debut will come Sunday in Detroit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now