Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Reddish headshot

Cam Reddish News: Listed as out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Reddish (not with team) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.

While fellow trade-deadline acquisitions Dalton Knecht and Jusuf Nurkic are listed as questionable with trade pending designations, Reddish remains out with a personal tag. It's unclear when Reddish may be able to suit up again, but his next chance to make his Hornets debut will come Sunday in Detroit.

Cam Reddish
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now