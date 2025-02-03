Cam Reddish News: Off injury report for Tuesday

Reddish (personal) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Reddish is set to return after missing Saturday's win over the Knicks due to personal reasons. The 25-year-old has received inconsistent playing time of late, though he could see an uptick in minutes with Anthony Davis (abdomen) and Max Christie having been traded to Dallas on Saturday.