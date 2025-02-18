Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Reddish headshot

Cam Reddish News: Off injury report vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2025 at 5:44pm

Reddish (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Reddish is set to return from an eight-game absence Wednesday due to personal reasons. The 25-year-old was included in the trade that would have sent Dalton Knecht to Charlotte in exchange for Mark Williams (reconditioning). However, both Knecht and Reddish are back in Los Angeles after the trade was rescinded, and they are both candidates for a bump in minutes if LeBron James (foot) is downgraded from questionable to out.

Cam Reddish
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now