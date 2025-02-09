Cam Reddish News: Out for Monday
Reddish (recently traded) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Reddish will miss a seventh consecutive game due to personal and trade reasons. Reddish was part of the trade for Mark Williams that fell through due to Williams failing a physical, so it doesn't come as a surprise that he is sidelined Monday. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Jazz.
