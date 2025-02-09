Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Reddish headshot

Cam Reddish News: Out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Reddish (recently traded) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Reddish will miss a seventh consecutive game due to personal and trade reasons. Reddish was part of the trade for Mark Williams that fell through due to Williams failing a physical, so it doesn't come as a surprise that he is sidelined Monday. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Jazz.

Cam Reddish
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now