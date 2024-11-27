Cam Reddish News: Playing vs. Spurs

Reddish (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Reddish was deemed questionable earlier Wednesday due to left ankle soreness, but he'll end up playing and should see a steady dose of minutes off the bench. He's played at least 20 minutes in four straight games, averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in that span.