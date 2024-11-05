Cam Reddish News: Plays 14 minutes

Reddish amassed five rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Pistons.

This was Reddish's second appearance of the season, and while he's yet to put up any points, he did make a strong impact on the game that wasn't reflected in the box score. Even if his role trends up, Reddish is more of a defensive specialist and he doesn't have a ton of upside in fantasy basketball.