Cam Reddish News: Plays well off bench

Reddish totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 14 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

This was one of Reddish's best performances of the season despite a limited workload. Coach JJ Redick has cited the need for more defense and three-point shooting in his rotations, so Reddish could potentially earn a larger role if he can string some good performances together.