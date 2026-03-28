Cam Reddish headshot

Cam Reddish News: Posts 16 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Reddish (knee) had 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Friday's 120-112 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Reddish finished with a full stat line while tallying his second-most points in eight G League appearances this season, even though he came off the bench following his recovery from a moderate knee issue. He's now a viable option in the competition for playing time with Jahmyl Telfort and Taylor Funk.

Cam Reddish
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Reddish See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Reddish See More
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 12, 2025
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Trade Deadline Review
NBA
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Trade Deadline Review
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 10, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 7, 2025