Cam Reddish News: Posts 16 points in return

Reddish (knee) had 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Friday's 120-112 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Reddish finished with a full stat line while tallying his second-most points in eight G League appearances this season, even though he came off the bench following his recovery from a moderate knee issue. He's now a viable option in the competition for playing time with Jahmyl Telfort and Taylor Funk.