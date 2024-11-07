Cam Reddish News: Provides spark off bench

Reddish accumulated 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 131-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

With Rui Hachimura (illness) out, Reddish played a season-high 26 minutes against Memphis. Reddish had not scored this before Wednesday's contest but led the Lakers' bench in points. However, unless the 25-year-old forward becomes a more consistent part of Los Angeles' rotation, he is unlikely to attract serious fantasy interest.