Cam Reddish News: Questionable to play Sunday
Reddish (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit.
Reddish has been attending to a personal matter, which caused him to miss the Lakers' two games prior to being traded to the Hornets on Thursday. The trade involving Reddish, Dalton Knecht and Mark Williams is still pending and will need to be finalized before any of those three see the floor for their new respective teams.
