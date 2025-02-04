Fantasy Basketball
Cam Reddish headshot

Cam Reddish News: Ruled out against Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Reddish (personal) is out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Reddish is out for a second straight game due to personal reasons, and his next chance to return to Los Angeles' rotation comes Thursday against the Warriors. With the veteran forward sidelined and Max Christie out of the mix, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt are in line for a bump in playing time against the Clippers.

