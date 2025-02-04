Cam Reddish News: Ruled out against Clippers
Reddish (personal) is out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Reddish is out for a second straight game due to personal reasons, and his next chance to return to Los Angeles' rotation comes Thursday against the Warriors. With the veteran forward sidelined and Max Christie out of the mix, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt are in line for a bump in playing time against the Clippers.
