Cam Reddish News: Sent to Charlotte

The Hornets acquired Reddish (personal), forward Dalton Knecht, a 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick swap from the Lakers on Wednesday in exchange for center Mark Williams, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Reddish had missed the Lakers' last two games due to a personal matter and was listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Warriors prior to being traded. It's unclear when he'll be ready to resume playing, but when he is, he'll report to Charlotte after being sent out in a deadline deal. Reddish had been on the outside of the Los Angeles rotation lately and averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game over 31 appearances. He could have a clearer path to playing time in Charlotte, but Reddish isn't likely to be in line for anything more than a light bench role.