Cam Reddish News: Starting Friday

Reddish will get the start in Los Angeles' backcourt in Friday's matchup with the 76ers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reddish will replace D'Angelo Russell in the starting lineup, as head coach JJ Redick is opting to shake things up. Reddish will share the backcourt with Austin Reaves. He has averaged 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds across 16.3 minutes in three games off the bench this year.